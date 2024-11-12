Draft, Inc. Achieves Robust Growth in 2024

Draft, Inc. (Japan) (JP:5070) has released an update.

Draft, Inc. reported a significant increase in net sales of 58.9% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with profits rebounding to 469 million yen from a loss the previous year. The company also improved its equity ratio to 61.3%, reflecting a stronger financial position.

