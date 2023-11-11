DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N. (FWB:DRW3) Price Target Increased by 7.48% to 58.95

The average one-year price target for DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N. (FWB:DRW3) has been revised to 58.95 / share. This is an increase of 7.48% from the prior estimate of 54.85 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.70 to a high of 77.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.43% from the latest reported closing price of 47.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRW3 is 0.09%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 990K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 263K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 139K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 19.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 67K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 60K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 18.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.