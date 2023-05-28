DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N. (FWB:DRW3) Price Target Increased by 16.01% to 57.12

The average one-year price target for DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N. (FWB:DRW3) has been revised to 57.12 / share. This is an increase of 16.01% from the prior estimate of 49.24 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.35 to a high of 82.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.70% from the latest reported closing price of 48.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRW3 is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 1,096K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 246K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 13.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 30.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 36.75% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 65K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 7.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 60K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 125.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 58.15% over the last quarter.

