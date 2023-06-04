DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N. (FWB:DRW3) Price Target Decreased by 6.64% to 53.33

The average one-year price target for DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N. (FWB:DRW3) has been revised to 53.33 / share. This is an decrease of 6.64% from the prior estimate of 57.12 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.60 to a high of 76.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.24% from the latest reported closing price of 45.10 / share.

DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N. Maintains 0.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 246K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 13.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 30.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 36.75% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 65K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 7.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 60K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 125.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRW3 by 58.15% over the last quarter.

