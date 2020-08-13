Draegerwerk Turns To Profit In Q2; Affirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was 102.2 million euros, compared to loss of 1.5 million euros in the year-ago period.

The EBIT margin was 13.0 percent, compared to negative 0.2 percent last year.

Dräger's net sales for the quarter grew 24.3 percent to 788.4 million euros from 634.3 million euros a year ago. Net sales were 26.5 percent higher, net of currency effects.

Dräger's order intake grew 33.6 percent on a reported basis and 36.3 percent net of currency effects to 898.7 million euros. Orders rose significantly both in the Medical Division and in the Safety Division. All regions contributed to growth.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Dräger affirmed its outlook for net sales growth (net of currency effects) of between 14 percent and 22 percent, and EBIT margin to range between 7.0 percent and 11.0 percent.

