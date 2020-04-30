Draegerwerk Q1 Net Sales Rise; Order Intake Surges - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net sales increased by 6.4 percent in nominal terms to 640.0 million euros from 601.6 million euros in the year-ago period.

Net sales for the quarter grew by 7.1 percent, net of currency effects. Net sales increased in both the medical and safety divisions.

Order intake in the first quarter increased sharply by 116.7 percent, net of currency effects, compared to the year-ago period. Order intake was up 115.1 percent year on year in nominal terms to 1.39 billion euros from 647.6 million euros last year.

Orders increased in all regions, with the Europe region accounting for the strongest rise.

EBIT for the quarter was negative 0.6 million euros, compared to negative 10.7 million euros last year. Earnings after taxes stood at negative -6.7 million euros, compared to negative 10.1 million euros a year ago.

The company noted that stronger net sales volume and higher gross margin made a significant contribution to the improvement in earnings, while currency effects and higher functional costs strained earnings. In addition to investment in sales, logistics costs increased due to the higher net sales volume and freight rates.

Drägerwerk said it has decided to cancel the annual shareholders' meeting which was originally scheduled for May 8, 2020. The company noted that the cancellation will results in a delay in the resolution on the appropriation of net earnings for fiscal year 2019 and the payment of the dividend.

Drägerwerk intends to hold the annual shareholders' meeting presumably on September 30, 2020, as a virtual annual shareholders' meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their representatives.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Dragerwerk said that due to the very dynamic development of order intake as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has very good opportunities to significantly exceed planned net sales and earnings.

The company will provide more specific forecasts for fiscal year 2020 when it publishes its half-year results.

