Draegerwerk Preliminary Q3 Net Sales Up 8.8%; Lifts FY EBIT Margin Outlook

October 16, 2023 — 08:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported that its preliminary net sales for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 8.8 percent year-over-year to around 789 million euros, while it was up 12.6 percent at net of currency effects. The increase was due to the noticeable improvement in delivery capacity as a result of diminishing global supply chain problems, which enabled the company to generate strong net sales growth from the high order backlog of the prior year and from the continued high demand for the company products and services.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the third quarter improved to around 29 million euros compared to negative 36.6 million euros in the previous year.

Quarterly order intake increased by 3.9 percent to around 807 million euros from the prior year.

The company continues to expect a currency-adjusted increase in net sales of 7.0 to 11.0 percent for the current fiscal year, which corresponds to nominal growth of 4.5 to 8.5 percent based on current exchange rates. At the same time, the company now expects to achieve the upper end of this range.

Annual earnings forecast is raised due to the good net sales development and successful cost management. Accordingly, the company now expects an EBIT margin of 2.0 to 4.0 percent instead of the previous 0.0 to 3.0 percent.

The company said it will publish full results for the first nine months of the fiscal year on November 2, 2023.

