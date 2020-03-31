BioTech

Draegerwerk builds U.S. plant to fill respirator mask order

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published

German medical equipment maker Draegerwerk said it would build a production site on the U.S. east coast to fill a government order for N95-type respirator masks, a key piece of protective equipment for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - German medical equipment maker Draegerwerk DRWG_p.DE said it would build a production site on the U.S. east coast to fill a government order for N95-type respirator masks, a key piece of protective equipment for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which is also working to fill a mass order of ventilators for the German government, said in a statement on Tuesday it agreed to deliver a "high double-digit" million amount of the masks to the U.S. Department of Health over the next 18 months.

The dedicated U.S. production facility that it will now establish should start production in September, it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular