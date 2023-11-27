Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (FWB:DRW8) Price Target Increased by 6.13% to 54.95

The average one-year price target for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (FWB:DRW8) has been revised to 54.95 / share. This is an increase of 6.13% from the prior estimate of 51.78 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.49% from the latest reported closing price of 44.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRW8 is 0.02%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 63K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRW8 by 5.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 38K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRW8 by 11.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 20K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRW8 by 6.28% over the last quarter.

