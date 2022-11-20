DRACO Capital Cuts Stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)

Fintel reports that DRACO Capital Investment Management Co Ltd has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 215,000 shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX). This represents 0.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 4, 2022 they reported 8,376,900 shares and 13.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 97.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 13.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Solel Partners LP holds 4,579,364 shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp holds 1,710,618 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. holds 321,584 shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287,087 shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOX by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd. holds 265,983 shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prince Street Capital Management LLC holds 180,000 shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,000 shares, representing an increase of 18.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIOX by 24.81% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 50.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is 0.5041%, a decrease of 10.5426%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.21% to 8,788,611 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

