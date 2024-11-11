DRA Global’s Director James Smith Increases Shareholding

DRA Global Ltd. (AU:DRA) has released an update.

James Smith, a director at DRA Global Ltd., has increased his direct stake by acquiring 20,590 ordinary shares through the exercise of unlisted options. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in his holdings, with his total direct ownership now standing at 90,590 ordinary shares. The move signals potential confidence in the company’s future performance.

