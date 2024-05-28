DRA Global Showcases CEO’s Vision at AGM

DRA Global Ltd. (AU:DRA) has released an update.

DRA Global Ltd., a multi-disciplinary firm specializing in the mining and resources sector, has presented its CEO’s address to shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting the company’s extensive expertise and global presence in project delivery and operations management. The company, which boasts over three decades of experience and has completed thousands of projects worldwide, offers a range of services from advisory and engineering to operational support for the mining industry.

