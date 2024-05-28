News & Insights

Stocks

DRA Global Reports Progress and Dividend Payout

May 28, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DRA Global Ltd. (AU:DRA) has released an update.

DRA Global Ltd. has announced significant corporate developments and achievements in its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the appointment of James Smith as CEO and Managing Director, a new cornerstone shareholder, and a reshaped board with a commitment to strong governance. The company highlighted its progress towards goals, financial discipline, and a stabilized operation with consistent earnings and cash generation leading to a fortified balance sheet. This culminated in the declaration of a dividend of A$0.11 per share for 2023, the first since its ASX/JSE listing.

For further insights into AU:DRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.