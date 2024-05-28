DRA Global Reports Progress and Dividend Payout

DRA Global Ltd. (AU:DRA) has released an update.

DRA Global Ltd. has announced significant corporate developments and achievements in its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the appointment of James Smith as CEO and Managing Director, a new cornerstone shareholder, and a reshaped board with a commitment to strong governance. The company highlighted its progress towards goals, financial discipline, and a stabilized operation with consistent earnings and cash generation leading to a fortified balance sheet. This culminated in the declaration of a dividend of A$0.11 per share for 2023, the first since its ASX/JSE listing.

