DRA Global Issues New Incentive Options for Employees

DRA Global Ltd. has announced the issuance of 600,000 new long-term incentive options set to expire in 2029, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities will not be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange, highlighting DRA Global’s commitment to retaining and motivating its workforce.

