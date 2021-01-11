Dr.Reddy's says Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine safe in India mid-stage trial

BENGALURU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd REDY.NS said on Monday an independent board found Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be safe in its mid-stage trial in India, and recommended progressing to late-stage trials.

The company has submitted the mid-stage trial safety data to India's drug regulator for review and approval to continue late-stage trials, Dr.Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.