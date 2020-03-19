Dr. Reddy's Unveils Naloxone Hydrochloride Injection Prefilled Syringe In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Thursday the launch of Naloxone Hydrochloride Injection USP, 2 mg/2 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-dose Prefilled Syringe in the U.S. market.

It is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride) Injection USP, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Reddy's Naloxone Hydrochloride Injection is available in 2 mL single-dose prefilled syringe.

According to IQVIA Health, the Naloxone Hydrochloride Injection USP, 2 mg/2 mL (1 mg/mL) had U.S. sales of approximately $31 million for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2020.

Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Eddy's, said, "We are pleased to bring our second product to market that has been designated as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) by the USFDA. With a CGT designation, we have 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product."

