Dr. Reddy's Recalls Prescription Drug Blister Packages

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. is recalling about 21,400 blister packages of certain prescription medications citing the risk of poisoning to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves various medications, such as Imatinib Mesylate Tablets 100 mg and 400 mg; Pregabalin Capsules 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg; Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets 800 mg; as well as Tadalafil Tablets 5 mg and 20 mg.

The products, manufactured in India, are prescription medications that were labeled and distributed by Dr. Reddy's for institutional use only.

The name and strength of the medication, "For Institutional Use only," "Rx Only," lot number and expiration date are printed on the outside of the package as well as on the individual blister units.

Beginning in 2018, Dr. Reddy's sold the recalled medications to wholesalers, who then distributed these to retail pharmacies. These medications could have been sold to consumers at retail pharmacies in the United States at prices varying based on quantities prescribed, health insurance terms, and other factors.

According to the agency, the packaging of the products is not child resistant and can pose a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

However, there were no reports of incidents or injuries to date.

Consumers are urged to store the recalled medications in a safe location out of reach of children and contact the firm for a full refund.

In similar incidents citing risk of poisoning to children, Phoenix, Arizona-based Scalpa Inc. in mid-January called back about 10,000 units of Scalpa Numb Maximum Strength Topical Anesthetic Cream.

