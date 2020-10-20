Markets

Dr. Reddy's Re-launches OTC Famotidine Tablets In U.S. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (DRREDDY, RDY) announced Tuesday the re-launch of over-the-counter or OTC Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, in the U.S. market.

OTC Famotidine Tablets are the store-brand equivalents of Original Strength and Maximum Strength Pepcid AC, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

OTC Famotidine Tablets are acid reducers that prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by eating or drinking certain food and beverages. They are available in multiple pack sizes to allow consumers a variety of purchasing options.

The Pepcid AC brand, by Johnson & Johnson, and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $211 million for the most recent twelve months ended in August 2020.

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's said, "This launch will help us fulfil an important therapy gap created in Antacids market due to Ranitidine withdrawal."

