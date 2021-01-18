Dr. Reddy's (RDY) to Begin Phase III Study on Sputnik Vaccine

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd RDY announced that it has received approval from the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct a phase III studyon Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19 in India. The company expects to begin the study this month. The placebo-controlled study will be conducted in1500 patients in India.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddy’s partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the company which is marketing the Sputnik V vaccine, to conduct clinical studies on the vaccineand for its distribution rights in India.

Sputnik V was developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and registered as the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19.

Shares of the company have surged 67.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 15.7%.

The phase III study was recommended after the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) reviewed the safety data from the phase II study of the vaccine. No safety concerns were identified and the phase II study met the primary endpoints of safety.

In January 2021, Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, was granted a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) by the European Commission. The vaccine can be administered for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. It also received authorization in the United States and a few other countries.

AstraZeneca’s AZN adenovirus-based coronavirus vaccine candidate, AZD1222, received authorization for emergency use in the United Kingdom. This was the first approval or authorization for the candidate anywhere in the world and the second authorization for any coronavirus vaccine in the U.K.

Pfizer PFE and its partner BioNTech’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, is approved for emergency/temporary/conditional use in more than 40 countries, including the United States and 27 EU member countries.

