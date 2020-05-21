Dr. Reddy's (RDY) Q4 Earnings Increase Y/Y, Revenues Beat

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. RDY reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 61 cents per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), compared with 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Moreover, revenues grew 10% year over year to $588 million. Revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $552 million.

So far this year, shares of the company have gained 27.5% against the industry’s decline of 7.7%.

Quarter in Detail

Dr. Reddy’s reported revenues under three segments — Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients (“PSAI”), and Proprietary Products and Others.

Global Generics revenues were INR 36.4 billion ($482.8 million), up 20% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter. Growth was led by contributions from Europe, emerging markets and North America, primarily owing to volume gains and product launches.

The company launched five products in North America during the reported quarter including Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release tablets (gVimovo), Pyrimethamine tablets (gDaraprim) and Naloxone HCL injection.

PSAI revenues were INR 7.2 billion ($95.4 million), up 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues at the Proprietary Products segment came in at INR 0.7 billion ($9.6 million) compared with INR 3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development expenses were up 14% year over year to $56 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $162 million, down 1% year over year.

As of Mar 31, 2020, Dr. Reddy’s had 99 generic filings (97 abbreviated New Drug Applications [ANDAs] and two new drug applications) pending FDA approval. Of these 99 ANDAs, 54 were Para IV filings and 30 have first-to-file status.

Fiscal 2020 Results

The company reported fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.56 per ADS, up from $1.50 in fiscal 2019.

Revenues increased 13% year over year to $2.3 billion.

Our Take

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Dr. Reddy’s top and bottom lines registered year-over-year growth. This was supported by strength in Europe, emerging markets and India, and a pickup in product launches. Moreover, the top line was also boosted by stockpiling amid COVID-19 in certain markets.

However, the company continues to face price erosion in the North America generics market, which will adversely impact sales.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd Price

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd price | Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Dr. Reddy’s currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the pharma/biotech sectors are AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Eli Lilly and Company LLY and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX, all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AbbVie’s earnings per share estimates have increased from $9.22 to $10.71 for 2020 and from $11.22 to $12.03 for 2021 in the past 30 days. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise in the trailing four quarters, the average being 2.77%.

Lilly’s earnings per share estimates have increased from $6.77 to $6.81 for 2020 and from $7.92 to $8.02 for 2021 in the past 30 days. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise in the trailing four quarters, the average being 8.24%.

Vertex’s earnings per share estimates have increased from $7.62 to $8.80 for 2020 and from $9.61 to $10.31 for 2021 over the past 30 days. The company came up with a positive earnings surprise in the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.65%.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.