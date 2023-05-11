Dr. Reddy's (RDY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited RDY reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 70 cents per American Depositary Share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of earnings of 57 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 6 cents.

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues grew 16% year over year to $766 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $763 million. Total revenues were also higher than our estimate of $763.4 million in the reported quarter. Year-over-year growth was driven by an improvement in both generics and Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients (PSAI) businesses.

Shares of the company have gained 12.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16.6% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Detail

Dr. Reddy’s reports revenues under three segments: Global Generics, PSAI and Proprietary Products and Others.

Global Generics revenues were INR 54.3 billion, up 18% year over year, in the fiscal fourth quarter. Growth was driven by new product launches and an increase in volumes of base business in North America, Europe and India markets, partially offset by a decline in revenues in Emerging Markets.

The company launched six new products (difluprednate, lurasidone tablets, lubiprostone capsules, sunitinib capsules, nelarabine injection and timolol gel) in North America.

As of Mar 31, cumulatively, 86 generic filings were pending approval from the FDA (81 abbreviated New Drug Applications and 5 new drug applications). Of these 86 pending filings, 45 are Para IVs and 18 have first-to-file status.

PSAI revenues were INR 7.8 billion, up 3% from the year-ago quarter, by new product launches and favorable forex movement, partly offset by price erosion and a reduction in base business volumes.

Revenues in the other segment came in at INR 924 million, up 33% year over year.

Research and development expenses were up 24% year over year to $65 million. The company is focused on building a global pipeline of new products across its markets.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $219 million, up 15% year over year, primarily owing to investments in business growth and the adverse impact of forex rates.

Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Results

For the full year, Dr. Reddy’s earnings per share of $3.30 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31 per share but beat our estimate of $3.20 per share. In the previous year, the company reported earnings of $1.72 per share.

Revenues were clocked at $2.99 billion for fiscal 2023, up 15% year over year, which narrowly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.00 billion as well as our estimate of $3.02 billion. In the previous year, the company generated revenues worth $2.61 billion. The growth was mainly driven by new product launches, partially offset by price erosion.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Quote

