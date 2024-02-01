Dr. Reddy's (RDY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited RDY reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 99 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents per ADS. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 90 cents per ADS.

In third-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues grew 7% year over year to $867 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $828 million. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by growth in core businesses in North America and Europe.

Shares of the company have gained 33.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 22.8% growth.



Quarter in Detail

Dr. Reddy’s reports revenues under three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients (PSAI) and Others.

Global Generics revenues were INR 63.1 billion, up 7% year over year, in the fiscal third quarter. The rise was primarily driven by new product launches and increased volumes of the company’s existing core products, partially offset by price erosion in certain markets.

During the reported quarter, Dr. Reddy’s launched four new products in the North America region, of which two were launched in the United States.

As of Dec 31, cumulatively, 79 generic filings were pending approval from the FDA (75 abbreviated new drug applications and four new drug applications). Of these 79 pending filings, 41 are Para IVs and 21 have first-to-file status.

PSAI revenues were INR 7.8 billion, up 1% from the year-ago quarter. The improvement was fueled by revenues from new products and favorable forex rates, partly offset by price erosion and low business volumes.

Revenues in the Others segment came in at INR 1.2 billion, up 73% year over year.

Research and development expenses jumped 15% year over year to $67 million, driven by increased spending in ongoing clinical studies on differentiated assets and other developmental efforts. Dr. Reddy’s is focused on building a global pipeline of new products across its markets for both small molecules and biosimilars.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $243 million, up 12% year over year, primarily owing to investments in business growth and other initiatives.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Dr. Reddy's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

