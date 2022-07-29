Dr. Reddy's (RDY) Q1 Earnings Increase Y/Y, Sales Increase

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited RDY reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 90 cents per American Depositary Share compared with 43 cents (excluding impairment charges) reported in the year-ago quarter.

In first-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues grew 6% year over year to $660 million.

Shares of the company have decreased 20% in the year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.7%.



Quarter in Detail

Dr. Reddy’s reports revenues under three segments — Global Generics; Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients (“PSAI”); and Proprietary Products and Others.

Global Generics revenues were INR 44.3 billion, up 8% year over year, in the fiscal first quarter. Growth was led by new product launches across businesses and the divestment of a few non-core brands in India.

The company launched seven products in North America, including Ketorolac, OTC Nicotine Lozenges Original, Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate, Pemetrexed Injection, Posaconazole Tabs and Sorafenib in the US, and Pemetrexed injection in Canada

As of Jun 30, cumulatively, 86 generic filings were pending approval from the FDA (83 abbreviated New Drug Applications [ANDAs] and three new drug applications). Of these 86 ANDAs, 44 are Para IVs and 24 have first-to-file status.

PSAI revenues were INR 7.1 billion, down 6% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to a higher base that took place in first-quarter fiscal 2022 with covid product sales.

Revenues in the other segment came in at INR 740 million, up 37% year over year.

Research and development expenses were down 5% year over year to $55 million. The company is focused on building a global pipeline of new products across its markets.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $196 million, up 3% year over year, primarily owing to investments in the marketing of some key brands and investments in digitalization and annual increment.

Our Take

In first-quarter fiscal 2023, Dr. Reddy’s top line and bottom line both registered year-over-year growth.

However, the company continues to face price erosion in the North American generics market, which will adversely impact sales.

