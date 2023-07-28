Dr. Reddy's (RDY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited RDY jumped about 3.3% on Jul 26, 2023, after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 financial performance, during market hours. In the next trading session (on Jul 27, 2023), the shares of the company fell 0.16%. RDY reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.03 per American Depositary Share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 87 cents.

In first-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues grew 29% year over year to $821 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $791 million. Year-over-year growth was driven by an improvement in the global generics business.

Year to date, shares of Dr. Reddy’s have gained 31.2% compared with the industry’s 30.4% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Detail

Dr. Reddy’s reports revenues under three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) and Proprietary Products and Others.

Global Generics revenues were INR 60.1 billion, up 36% year over year, in the fiscal first quarter. Growth was primarily driven by new product launches, favorable forex rates and an increase in volumes of existing products in North America, Europe and Emerging markets, partially offset by price erosion.

The company launched eight new products in North America (six in the United States and two in Canada). Additionally, RDY has commercialized the generic prescription portfolio acquired from Mayne Pharma.

As of Jun 30, cumulatively, 85 generic filings were pending approval from the FDA (82 abbreviated new drug applications and three new drug applications). Of these 85 pending filings, 43 are Para IVs and 17 have first-to-file status.

PSAI revenues were INR 6.7 billion, down 5% from the year-ago quarter. The decline in the revenues from this segment was mainly caused by lower volume pick up by customers for some of Dr. Reddy’s existing products, partly offset by favorable forex rate movement.

Revenues in the other segment came in at INR 592 million, down 20% year over year.

Research and development expenses were up 15% year over year to $61 million. The company is focused on building a global pipeline of new products across its markets for both small molecules and biosimilars.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $216 million, up 14% year over year, primarily owing to investments in business growth.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Quote

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Dr. Reddy’s currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

A few other top-ranked stocks worth mentioning are Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH, Acasti Pharma ACST and ADC Therapeutics ADCT. While Amphaster currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Acasti and ADC Therapeutics carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ 2023 earnings per share has increased from $2.04 to $2.69. During the same period, the estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 earnings per share has increased from $2.27 to $3.25. Year to date, shares of AMPH have skyrocketed 116.3%.

AMPH beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 33.83%.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Acasti Pharma’s 2023 loss per share has narrowed from $2.49 to $1.97. During the same period, the estimate for Acasti Pharma’s 2024 loss per share narrowed from $2.91 to $1.70. Year to date, shares of ACST have lost 18.1%.

ACST beat estimates in the last reported quarter, delivering an earnings surprise of 61.54%.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ 2023 loss per share has widened from $2.60 to $2.61. During the same period, the estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share narrowed from $2.75 to $2.45. Year to date, shares of ADCT have lost 67.7%.

ADCT beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark on one occasion, delivering an average earnings surprise of 10.70%.

