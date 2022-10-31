Dr. Reddy's (RDY) Earnings & Revenues Trump Estimates in Q2

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited RDY reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 82 cents per American Depositary Share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 59 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 73 cents. Earnings were also higher than our estimate of 59 cents.

In second-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues grew 9% year over year to $775 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $763 million. Total revenues were higher than our estimate of $763.3 million in the reported quarter.

Quarter in Detail

Dr. Reddy’s reports revenues under three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients (“PSAI”), and Proprietary Products and Others.

Global Generics revenues were INR 55.9 billion, up 18% year over year, in the fiscal second quarter. Growth was led by the launch of Lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. market and quarterly sales improvement in the Russian market.

The company launched seven products in North America, including Lenalidomide capsules, Fesoterodine Fumarate tablets, Bortezomib injection 3.5 mg, Neostigmine PFS, Potassium Chloride UD, Fexofenadine HCl + Pseudoephedrine HCl ER tablets and Oxaliplatin injection in Canada.

As of Sep 30, cumulatively, 81 generic filings were pending approval from the FDA (78 abbreviated New Drug Applications [ANDAs] and three new drug applications). Of these 81 ANDAs, 42 are Para IVs and 22 have first-to-file status.

PSAI revenues were INR 6.4 billion, down 23% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to a higher base, which took place in second-quarter fiscal 2022 with covid product sales.

Revenues in the other segment came in at INR 677 million, down 63% year over year.

Research and development expenses were up 9% year over year to $60 million. The company is focused on building a global pipeline of new products across its markets.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $204 million, up 4% year over year, primarily owing to investments in the business growth.

Our Take

In second-quarter fiscal 2023, Dr. Reddy’s top and bottom lines registered year-over-year growth.

However, the company continues to face price erosion in the North American generics market, which will adversely impact sales.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

