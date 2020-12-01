Markets

Dr. Reddy's, RDIF Begin Phase 2/3 Trials For Sputnik V Vaccine In India - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY), and Russian Direct Investment Fund announced they have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India following clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory in India.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia. In September, Dr. Reddy's and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

