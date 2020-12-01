Dr. Reddy's, RDIF Begin Phase 2/3 Trials For Sputnik V Vaccine In India - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY), and Russian Direct Investment Fund announced they have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India following clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory in India.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia. In September, Dr. Reddy's and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.