Dr. Reddy's Partners With FUJIFILM, Global Response Aid For Avigan Tablets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) said it partnered with FUJIFILM Corporation through FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd. and Global Response Aid for the development, manufacture and sales of Avigan Tablets, a potential treatment of COVID-19.

Under the tripartite agreement signed on 30th June 2020, FUJIFILM granted Dr. Reddy's the exclusive rights of manufacturing and also granted both Dr. Reddy's and GRA the rights to develop, sell and distribute Avigan in all countries other than Japan, China and Russia.

Dr. Reddy noted that it would have exclusive rights for development, selling and distribution of Avigan in India. Further, FUJIFILM would receive an upfront license fee and royalties on sales from Dr. Reddy's and GRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.