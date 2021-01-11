Dr. Reddy's Launches Therapeutic Equivalent Generic Version Of Uloric - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced the launch of Febuxostat Tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Uloric (Febuxostat) Tablets approved by the FDA. Dr. Reddy's Febuxostat Tablets are available in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 30 tablets.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories noted that the Uloric brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $108 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

