Dr. Reddy's Launches Therapeutic Equivalent Generic Version Of Faslodex Injection

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY), an integrated pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), approved by the FDA. Faslodex is a trademark of the AstraZeneca group of companies.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said the company's Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose syringe is available in a carton containing two 5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes.

