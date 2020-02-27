Dr. Reddy's Launches Naproxen And Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Tablets

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Thursday the first-to-market launch of Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Tablets in the U.S. market.

The tablets are a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Vimovo (Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium) Delayed-Release Tablets approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Reddy's Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Tablets are available in 375 mg/20 mg and 500 mg/20 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 60.

In the 12 months ended December 2019, the Vimovo (Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium) Delayed-Release Tablets brand had U.S. sales of approximately $414 million, according to IQVIA Health. Vimovo is owned by Horizon PharmaMedicines LLC.

Naproxen and esomeprazole magnesium delayed-release tablets are contraindicated in the setting of coronary artery bypass graft or CABG surgery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.