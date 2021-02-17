Markets

Dr. Reddy's Launches Generic Version Of Xeloda Tablets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY), an integrated pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Capecitabine Tablets, USP a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda Tablets approved by the FDA. Dr. Reddy's Capecitabine Tablets, USP are available in 150 mg and 500 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 60 and 120, respectively.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories noted that the Xeloda brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $90 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

