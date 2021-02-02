Dr. Reddy's Launches Generic Version Of Sabril Tablets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced the launch of Vigabatrin Tablets USP, 500 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sabril (vigabatrin) Tablets. Dr. Reddy's Vigabatrin Tablets are available in 500 mg tablets in a bottle count size of 100.

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's, said: "With a CGT designation, we have 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product."

The company noted that the Sabril brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $141 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2020.

