Dr. Reddy's Launches Generic Equivalent Of Nitropress Injection

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY), an integrated pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Sodium Nitroprusside Injection single-dose Vial, the therapeutic generic equivalent of Nitropress Injection, 50 mg/2mL vial. Sodium nitroprusside is indicated for the immediate reduction of blood pressure of patients in hypertensive crises. The company's FDA approved Sodium Nitroprusside Injection is available in the U.S. market in single-dose 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) vials.

Nitropress is a trademark of Hospira, Inc. The Nitropress brand and generics had U.S. sales of approximately $8 million for the twelve months ending October 2019.

Dr. Reddy's noted that Sodium Nitroprusside can cause precipitous decreases in blood pressure, and should be used only when available equipment and personnel allow blood pressure to be continuously monitored. It is not suitable for direct injection. The solution must be further diluted in sterile 5% dextrose injection before infusion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.