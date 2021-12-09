Dr. Reddy's Labs Unveils Valsartan Tablets, USP In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Thursday the launch of Valsartan Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Diovan (valsartan) Tablets approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Reddy's Valsartan Tablets, USP are available in 40 mg in bottle count size of 30, and 80 mg, 160 mg and 320 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 90.

The Diovan brand, owned or licensed by Novartis Corp., and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $150 million for the twelve months ended in October 2021, according to IQVIA Health.

