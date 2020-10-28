Markets

Dr. Reddy's Labs Names Parag Agarwal CFO Succeeding Saumen Chakraborty

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (DRREDDY, RDY) announced Wednesday the appointment of Parag Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Saumen Chakraborty.

Agarwal will join the company as Chief Financial Officer Designate on November 2, and will be Chief Financial Officer (KMP) effective December 1.

Chakraborty, currently President & CFO, will retire effective December 1 after 19+ years at Dr. Eddy's. He will continue to be associated with the Company as an Advisor and also help Agarwal to transition effectively.

Agarwal joins Dr. Reddy's from Reckitt Benckiser PLC, where he was CFO-Health, based in London. Prior to his nine years stint at Reckitt, he was associated with organizations such as Unilever, GSK Consumer Healthcare & Genpact.

