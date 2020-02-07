Dr. Reddy's Labs Launches Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Friday the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 250 mg in the US.

The drug is a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Syprine (trientine hydrochloride) Capsules, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules are available in 100 count bottles.

According to IMS Health, the Syprine brand, by Alton Pharma, and generic products had U.S. sales of approximately $94.2 million for the twelve months ended December 2019.

Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Dr. Reddy's North America Generics, said, "Our product can be stored at room temperature (20C to 25C or 68F to 77F) throughout the product shelf life of 24 months."

