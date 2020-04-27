Dr. Reddy's Labs Launches Fenofibrate Tablets In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Monday the launch of Fenofibrate Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Tricor (fenofibrate) Tablets, in the U.S. market.

The Fenofibrate Tablets are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Reddy's Fenofibrate Tablets USP, are available in 54 mg dose in bottle count size of 90 and 160 mg dose in bottle count sizes of 90 and 500.

The company noted that AbbVie Inc.'s Tricor brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $90 million MAT for the twelve months ending in January 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

