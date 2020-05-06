Dr. Reddy's Labs Launches Desmopressin Acetate Injection In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Wednesday the launch of Desmopressin Acetate Injection USP, 4 mcg/mL Single-dose Ampules in the U.S. market.

Desmopressin Acetate Injection is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of DDAVP (desmopressin acetate) Injection , 4 mcg/mL, owned by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The DDAVP (desmopressin acetate) Injection USP brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $20.9 million for the most recent twelve months ended March 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, said, "The launch of Desmopressin Injection demonstrates a strong, growing collaboration with SunGen Pharma. We look forward to future opportunities with this company."

Dr. Reddy's Desmopressin Acetate Injection USP, 4 mcg/mL is available in a carton of ten 1 mL single-dose ampules.

