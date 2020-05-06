Markets

Dr. Reddy's Labs Launches Desmopressin Acetate Injection In U.S.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Wednesday the launch of Desmopressin Acetate Injection USP, 4 mcg/mL Single-dose Ampules in the U.S. market.

Desmopressin Acetate Injection is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of DDAVP (desmopressin acetate) Injection , 4 mcg/mL, owned by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The DDAVP (desmopressin acetate) Injection USP brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $20.9 million for the most recent twelve months ended March 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, said, "The launch of Desmopressin Injection demonstrates a strong, growing collaboration with SunGen Pharma. We look forward to future opportunities with this company."

Dr. Reddy's Desmopressin Acetate Injection USP, 4 mcg/mL is available in a carton of ten 1 mL single-dose ampules.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RDY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular