Dr. Reddy's Labs Launches Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) said that it has launched Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Evekeo or amphetamine sulfate Tablets. Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets, USP is a Schedule II drug.

The Evekeo brand and generic had U.S. sales of about $38 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP are available in 5 mg and 10 mg dose in bottle count sizes of 100.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.