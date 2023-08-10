Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Doctor Reddy's (RDY)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 14.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $72.05 in the previous session. Doctor Reddy's has gained 38.2% since the start of the year compared to the -2.1% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 36.5% return for the Zacks Medical - Generic Drugs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 26, 2023, Doctor Reddy's reported EPS of $1.03 versus consensus estimate of $0.71.

For the current fiscal year, Doctor Reddy's is expected to post earnings of $3.64 per share on $3.26 billion in revenues. This represents a 10.3% change in EPS on an 8.06% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.06 per share on $3.49 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.36% and 6.89%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Doctor Reddy's may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Doctor Reddy's has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 19.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 17X versus its peer group's average of 7.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Doctor Reddy's currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Doctor Reddy's passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Doctor Reddy's shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does RDY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of RDY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH). AMPH has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 14.04%, and for the current fiscal year, AMPH is expected to post earnings of $2.69 per share on revenue of $636.67 million.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have gained 13.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 23.17X and a P/CF of 26.3X.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is in the top 29% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for RDY and AMPH, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

