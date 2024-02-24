Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Depositary Receipt () (RDY) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 71.72

The average one-year price target for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:RDY) has been revised to 71.72 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 68.20 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.72 to a high of 85.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.56% from the latest reported closing price of 77.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDY is 0.34%, an increase of 43.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.18% to 26,968K shares. The put/call ratio of RDY is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,220K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDY by 89.83% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,861K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDY by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,837K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDY by 77.23% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 1,725K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,673K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDY by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Aikya Investment Management holds 1,097K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company.

Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

They are an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The company was founded by Kallam Anji Reddy, who previously worked in the mentor institute Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited.

