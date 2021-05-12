Markets

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Launches Generic Version Of INVANZ In US

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) Wednesday announced the launch of Ertapenem for Injection 1 g/vial, a generic version of Invanz, in the U.S. market.

Dr. Reddy's Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, is available in packs of 10 vials per carton.

Merck's Invanz and generic market had U.S. sales of about $205 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2021 according to IQVIA Health.

"We're excited to extend our strategic partnership with Gland Pharma whose hard work, in collaboration with the team at Dr. Reddy's, has enabled the execution of this launch," said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

"Gland Pharma has an exclusive API supply arrangement for this product and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for Ertapenem Injection. With the launch of this product we see increased capacity utilization of this dedicated Penem facility," says Mr. Srinivas Sadu, MD and CEO of Gland Pharma Ltd.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RDY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular