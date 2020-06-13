Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Enters Licensing Deal With Gilead Sciences For Remdesivir

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced that it has entered licensing deal with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to register, manufacture and sell Gilead's antiviral drug Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19, in 127 countries including India.

Under non-exclusive licensing agreement, Dr. Reddy's will receive technology transfer from Gilead for manufacturing of Remdesivir. Dr. Reddy's would need to do manufacturing scale up and obtain regulatory approval for marketing of Remdesivir in respective countries.

In May, FDA has issued emergency use authorization for Gilead Science Inc's (GILD) antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat Covid-19.

