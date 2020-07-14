Dr. Reddy's Lab Unveils Over-The-Counter Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges In US - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced the launch of Over-the-Counter Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges, 2 mg and 4 mg, the store brand version of Nicorette Lozenges in the U.S. market.

The Nicotine Lozenges brands and store brand markets had total U.S. retail sales of approximately $200 million for the most recent 52 weeks ending in May 17, 2020 according to IRI.

According to Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, "The launch of Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges represents our continuing commitment to the OTC category of Smoking Cessation. Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges are an important addition to our current offering of Nicotine Replacement Therapy including Nicotine Transdermal System Patches, sold as Habitrol brand and various store brands..."

