Dr. Reddy’s Invests Heavily in Subsidiaries

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has announced a substantial investment of Rs. 6500 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary Aurigene Oncology Limited, which will in turn invest in Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited to bolster their capital and operational funds. This strategic move aims to further the company’s commitment to innovative cancer treatment therapies. The investment has resulted in the allotment of over 970 million equity shares, signifying a notable expansion in the company’s pharmaceutical services.

