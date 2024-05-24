Dr. Reddy’s Forays into Russian Diabetes Market

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has announced a strategic distribution agreement between its subsidiary DRL LLC and Novartis Pharma to distribute anti-diabetes products Galvus and Galvus Met in Russia. The products have a combined sales figure of approximately USD 30 million in the Russian retail market as of March 2024. This move signifies Dr. Reddy’s entry into the cardio and diabetes market segments in Russia, positioning the products as key elements of their portfolio.

