Dr. Reddy’s Faces GST Demand, Plans Appeal

May 22, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has been ordered by the GST authority to pay tax, interest, and penalties following the rejection of their appeal regarding credit availed in GST returns. The penalty levied amounts to Rs. 2,24,032, however, the company asserts that this will not materially impact their financial position or operations. They are considering filing an appeal against the order.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

