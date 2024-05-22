Dr. Reddy’s Faces GST Demand, Plans Appeal

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has been ordered by the GST authority to pay tax, interest, and penalties following the rejection of their appeal regarding credit availed in GST returns. The penalty levied amounts to Rs. 2,24,032, however, the company asserts that this will not materially impact their financial position or operations. They are considering filing an appeal against the order.

