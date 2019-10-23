Dr. Reddy's Confirms Recall Of All Ranitidine Products In U.S. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) confirmed that it initiated a voluntary nationwide recall of all of its ranitidine medications sold in US due to confirmed contamination with N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above levels established by the FDA.

Recently, the FDA cautioned patients and health care professionals that NDMA was found in certain samples of ranitidine. To date, Dr. Reddy's has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall of Dr. Reddy's Ranitidine products. The recall includes all quantities in the US that are within expiry, the company said.

Ranitidine is available as an over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drug.

Over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine tablets are used to relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach. OTC Ranitidine Tablets are also used to prevent heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by eating or drinking certain foods and beverages.

