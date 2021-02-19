Dr. Reddy's Begins EUA Process In India For Sputnik V Vaccine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) has initiated the process with the Drugs Controller General of India for Emergency Use Authorization of the vaccine candidate, Sputnik V. The company will present the safety profile of the phase 2 study, and interim data of the phase 3 study, which is expected to complete by 21st February 2021.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vector platform. In September, Dr. Reddy's partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India. Sputnik V has showed an efficacy rate of 91.6% in the interim analysis of the phase 3 clinical trial.

