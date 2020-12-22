Dr. Reddy's, Appili, GRA File Application In Canada For REEQONUS Tablets To Treat Covid-19

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY)-led consortium announced Tuesday that Dr. Reddy's Canada has filed an application for REEQONUS (favipiravir) Tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 under Health Canada's Interim Order.

The application, filed on behalf of the consortium, which also include Appili Therapeutics (APLI.TO) and Global Response Aid FZCO or GRA , is for the acute treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 adult patients.

Dr. Reddy's, with partners at GRA and Appili, is the first in Canada to file an application for oral solid tablets for COVID-19 treatment.

REEQONUS is also known as Avigan (favipiravir) Tablets, developed by FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd.

Vinod Ramachandran, Vice President and General Manager, Dr. Reddy's Canada, said, "Dr. Reddy's is working closely with Health Canada for an expedited review of the drug application, as speed to market is essential in these unprecedented times. If approved, we look forward to launching this important product soon to benefit the lives and health of COVID-19 patients in Canada."

In September, the Interim Order Respecting the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for use in Relation to COVID-19 was signed by the Minister of Health in Canada, aiming to help expedite the authorization of drugs and vaccines for COVID-19.

